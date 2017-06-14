Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman left her dog alone to starve to death after she moved out.

Debra Peet, 54, from Shotton in Deeside, has been banned from keeping pets for 10 years.

Jack Russell Benji was abandoned for weeks to suffer with ‘shocking disregard’.

Peet was given an eight-month community order at Flintshire Magistrates Court on June 12.

She moved out of the bungalow and expected her ex-husband to pick up Benji but she never checked if he did, the court heard.

Warning – distressing image below:

RSPCA inspector Tim Jones said: “Benji’s death is so tragic, and was caused because his owner showed such shocking disregard for a fellow living creature.

“The suffering must have been severe.

“Veterinary inspection found this poor dog was malnourished, emaciated and was weighing only 3.3kg.

“Owning a dog like Benji is a privilege, and it is heartbreaking to think what he went through after being left to die.”

The RSPCA was called to investigate in November after the dog’s body was found by police.

Inspector Jones found Benji had fallen in a pile of rubbish and there was excrement all over the floor.

Peet pleaded guilty to three Animal Welfare Act offences, including a failure to meet Benji’s needs and causing him to suffer unnecessarily.

The 54-year-old was ordered to abide by an 8pm to 6am curfew for the next three months.

She was also told to pay £200 towards costs and a £85 victim surcharge.