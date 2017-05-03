Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tow truck driver will be feeling embarrassed after breaking down on the A55 near Chester causing 'very slow traffic'.

The incident has happened west-bound during the Wednesday teatime rush-hour (May 3) leaving the inside lane blocked.

Travel website Inrix reported about 4.50pm that the break-down is near J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse roundabout).

Businessman Adam Dandy, who was stuck in the traffic, tweeted: "Tow truck broken down in inside lane (no hard shoulder) traffic down to 1 lane but moving now."

Congestion has also been reported this afternoon on the M56 between the Hapsford and Runcorn junctions due to an earlier accident.

Police are reporting that travel time is currently around 45 minutes but that all lanes have now been reopened.