Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Baby product company Tommee Tippee have responded to claims their baby formula milk machines are 'riddled with mould'.

The company announced earlier this month that they would be investigating the award-winning Perfect Prep machines, which dispense formula at the correct temperature in just two minutes, after being flooded with complaints from customers whose children had become ill after using them.

Hundreds of parents from around the country said they discovered a black substance inside the internal plastic tubing, but Tommee Tippee insist this is down to a build up of carbon residue, not mould.

They said some affected machines had been used at some point with a non Tommee Tippee filter which they say does not contain the antibacterial filter needed to remove bacteria.

A statement on the company's Facebook page read: "After extensive discussions with the filter manufacturer, we remain 100% confident that it is impossible for bacteria to enter the pipework through the Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep filter."

"We know the machine is a much-loved part of many parent’s feeding routine," it added.

"We can reassure everyone that we remain completely confident that the Perfect Prep delivers a safe and convenient feed for your baby."

But many parents weren't convinced and took to social media to air their concerns about the machine.

Lisa Davies wrote on the Tommee Tippee Facebook page: "My machine was spotless yet my baby has reflux, sick, constantly congested, crying all the time! Not used your machine for 3 days and he's like a different baby! All his problems have nearly cleared up! Coincidence?!

"I've returned your machine and had a refund. I think if something is too good to be true, it usually is."

And Joanne Watson wrote that she had always cleaned her machine methodically using the brand's own filters, only to find it 'full of mould' inside.

"I will be taking this further and I would suggest that all other parents in the same situation to do the same, There should be a full recall on this product. I can understand if people aren't cleaning them properly, i can only speak for myself and know how extrensively my product is cleaned and it is STILL growing mould! I've got a baby that has had a constant cough since using this machine so good luck trying to fob me off!!"

However, Abbie Rayner said: "Tommee Tippee, we love your machine, it has taken us through the good and bad nights with our son, I checked my machine as soon as I saw this and it was perfectly clean (7 months later) and has only used the Tommee Tippee filter. Thank you."

Have you experienced problems with the Perfect Prep machine? Let us know in the comments below