The schedule for regenerating Chester’s crumbling Dee House has gone out of the window.

But the developer behind plans to transform the grade II-listed property into a hotel, restaurant and visitor centre insists it iremains enthusiastic about the project.

Last September Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) revealed Daniel Thwaites plc as the successful bidder to redevelop Dee House.

A time-line drawn up by the council indicated that by August 2017, applications for planning, listed building and scheduled ancient monument consent would have been submitted. In reality very little seems to be happening.

Lack of progress has been jumped on by campaigners who argued in favour of an alternative vision that would see Dee House demolished to allow part of the other half of the amphitheatre on which it sits to be excavated.

Rick Bailey, chief executive officer for Thwaites, said in a statement: “Dee House is an important building that needs bringing back into public use.

“When we presented our initial plans we set out a rough timescale but due to the condition of the site, we have come across significant challenges around its redevelopment but this doesn’t mean our enthusiasm for the project is any less and we are working closely with the council to progress things.

“There was never going to be a quick solution and it’s important we get the detail and process right, which I’m sure everyone can appreciate.

“We have invested a significant amount of money already in developing our plans and will continue to work with the council to move them forward.”

A statement issued by CWaC earlier this year suggested detailed plans would only be drawn up subject to the results of a structural survey but it is unclear whether this survey has even been completed. The Chronicle has asked Thwaites for a progress report.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said in August: “The original plans were for survey work to be carried out on Dee House at the beginning of this year. However due to the complex issues with the building the amount of work required is far more detailed than expected.

“We are keen to progress with this work and have been finalising specifications. We hope that the survey work can now be carried out within the next few months.

“Subject to the results of the survey, detailed plans can then be produced by Thwaites to bring the building back to life and create a new hotel, restaurant and interpretation area for the amphitheatre. The plans will be shared as part of a public consultation.”