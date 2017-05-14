Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children and staff at Tilston Primary are celebrating after being crowned ‘the smartest school in the UK’ after winning a national TV quiz.

Tilston Parochial CE Primary School took part in the CBBC quiz show Top Class and have had to keep the result a secret.

But now they can all revel in the fact they triumphed on the show after the final was aired last week - and can still currenrly be seen on BBC iPlayer.

The team was made up of Jacob Buckeridge, Alice Whatmough, Sophie Deponeo and Daisy Watson. They beat schools from London, East Kilbride, West Midlands and emerged victorious from a ‘local derby’ semi-final when they beat Delamere Academy from Cheshire.

(Photo: UGC)

Headteacher Richard Harley said: “The children performed superbly and demonstrated resilience, team work and fighting spirit.

“They demonstrated excellent subject knowledge across a range of subjects including British landmarks, news and current affairs, geography, science, maths and English.

“Their parents, who joined us on the trip to BBC Glasgow, beamed with pride at the end of each show. We thought we’d be going up there to film a show or two but we soon realised that the team would be hard to beat.”

Back in Tilston, the whole school community was behind them and everyone was delighted they were able to bring the winners’ trophy back.

(Photo: UGC)

Mr Harley added: “I also took part in the show in the Test the Teacher round and, while I did not perform to a particularly high standard, I was consistent!

“I admit it was a fantastic opportunity to represent the school. Host Susan Calman poked fun at my knowledge of popular culture and my ‘revision scrapbook’!”