Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may only be October but you'll need to act fast if you want to meet Father Christmas and his elves at Cheshire Reindeer Lodge.

Tickets are on sale now to meet Santa in his Grotto, watch the Elf Stage Show, enjoy fairground and donkey rides and even feed the reindeer at the festive attraction near Cheshire Oaks.

You'll be able to have your photo taken with Santa's sleigh and the reindeer, as well as having a souvenir snap with the man himself.

The lodge on Stanney Lane is open weekends from Saturday, November 25 until Christmas Eve.

Tickets need to be booked via the website here. Prices vary every month but generally it costs £9.50 for adults, £12.50 for children and babies under one go free.