Arrests have been made at addresses in Chester and Northwich as part of a police investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking offences.

Officers from Cheshire police, with specialist staff support, yesterday arrested a 43-year-old woman at an address in Chesterton Court, Chester, and a 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man on High Street, Northwich, all on suspicion of modern slavery.

Further investigation led to the 24 and 29-year-old also being arrested on suspicion of money laundering but all have since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

DS Clare Ellis, from the Strategic Public Protection Unit, said: “The efforts of all involved today show the continued commitment to tackling the issue of modern slavery.

"This is a challenging issue to deal with as it is very much a hidden crime – and the true extent of the problem is not known.”

Modern slavery takes many forms but the most common include sexual exploitation, forced labour and domestic servitude.

Cheshire police say that if you don't feel comfortable contacting them directly, information can be passed on anonymously, via Crimestoppers.

There is also a modern slavery helpline on 0800 0121 700 or visit www.modernslavery.co.uk