Police have arrested a third man on suspicion of the murder of a teenager in Connah’s Quay .

19-year-old Matthew Cassidy was stabbed to death in Bethel Place in the town on the evening of Monday May 29.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Merseyside on suspicion of murder – bringing the total of those arrested in connection with the death to six, reports our sister paper The Daily Post.

Detectives at North Wales Police have also been granted more time to question a 48-year-old man arrested on the night of the incident and an 18-year-old man arrested two days later. Both remain in custody on suspicion of murder.

Detective chief inspector Arwyn Jones said: “A 19 year old male from the Merseyside area was arrested yesterday afternoon, June 1, on suspicion of murder.

“This now brings the total of those arrested in connection with this senseless crime to six.

“We have been granted further time to question a 48-year old-male arrested on May 29 and an 18 year old male arrested on Wednesday May 31, both of whom are in custody on suspicion of murder.”

A 19-year-old Merseyside woman who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing controlled drugs and assisting an offender has been released without charge.

Police also released a man in his 40s and a 60-year-old woman from Flintshire without charge after they were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

DCI Jones said that police believe there are still witnesses in the community who are withholding information about Mr Cassidy’s death.

He said: “Our investigation is progressing well. However, despite the number of arrests, we still believe that there are people within the local community holding key information, and who, for whatever reason, have not come forward.

“It is vitally important for the public to understand that this was the brutal murder of a teenage boy who had his whole life ahead of him, a life that came to a tragic end on May 29.

“I strongly believe the answers as to who was responsible for this murder lie within the local community and I would implore you to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with any information relating to the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V078270. Alternatively contact the webchat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx