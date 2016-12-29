Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars ran off with iPhones and cigarettes after carrying out two Christmas Day break-ins in Northwich.

Thieves smashed their way into a Tesco and a wholesaler on the same road between 8.30 and 9pm on December 25.

Cheshire Police said they could not say for certain whether the burglaries were connected.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The public are also being warned to be on their guard about unknowingly buying any stolen goods.

Investigating officer PC Matt Uren said: “We’re following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis and forensics, and at the currently time it is not known whether or not the two incidents are linked.

“I would also like to urge local residents to be extremely cautious if they are offered iPhones or cigarettes at a discount price.

“If somebody offers you something at a knock off price, there’s probably a reason that they're trying to sell it so cheaply.

“Handling stolen goods is a criminal offence and anyone found guilty could face a fine of up to £5,000 or even a prison sentence.”

Tesco on Manchester Road in Northwich was targeted at about 8.45pm on Christmas Day.

After smashing a glass pane on an emergency exit to get in, the thieves swiped a ‘large quantity’ of iPhones.

Burglars used a sledgehammer to break through a wall into Booker Cash and Carry between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

Once inside they swiped a ‘large quantity’ of cigarettes.

PC Uren said: “As part of this investigation I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the Manchester Road area around the time that either of these incidents occurred and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious.

“I urge anyone who believes that they may have been offered, or has purchased, any of the stolen items to contact the team here at Northwich as they may hold vital information in relation to the investigation.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the burglaries is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 744 of December 25.