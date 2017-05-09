Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was threatened at knifepoint and robbed of cash as he tried to draw money out of an ATM in Chester today (Tuesday, May 9).

Police have launched an investigation into the incident which happened just after 11.30am when the 19-year-old male victim was withdrawing cash outside the Post Office on Brook Street.

As he did so he was threatened by a man with a small knife who pushed him out of the way and stole the cash before running from the scene in the direction of Egerton Street.

The offender is described as a white man, wearing a white jacket, black trousers and a navy baseball cap. He was carrying a large rucksack and riding a dark coloured bike.

DS Nick Henderson said: “I would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible.

“Thankfully the victim was not injured as a result of the attack, although he has been left traumatised by his ordeal.

“I’d ask anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact the team here at Chester so the offender can be brought to justice.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Cheshire Polic e on 101 quoting incident number 297 of 9/5/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .