Three teenagers have been arrested after a young man was assaulted and held against his will at a house in Blacon .

On Saturday (October 7) the victim, an 18-year-old man, went to a flat in Cemlyn Close where he was assaulted and held against his will until the following morning when he managed to escape.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Chester on suspicion of false imprisonment, section 18 assault, fraud and possession of a bladed article, and a 16-year-old boy from Ellesmere Port was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug, false imprisonment and section 18 assault.

An 18-year-old man from Chester was also arrested on suspicion of assault and production of class B drug, cannabis, false imprisonment, section 18 assault and fraud.

DS Simon Owen said: “I’d like to reassure the community that is an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this.”