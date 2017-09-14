Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-year-old boy has tragically died in hospital a week after falling from the top of a car park in Chester city centre .

The youngster was airlifted to the regional major trauma centre because of injuries suffered when he fell from the Pepper Street NCP car park on September 4.

His condition at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool had been described as critical.

But Cheshire Police today confirmed the boy, who had suffered head injuries, ‘passed away’ on Monday of this week (September 11). Formal identification took place at Aintree. An inquest is expected to be opened and adjourned within the next few days.

His name has not been revealed at this stage.

Officers were alerted shortly before 5pm on Monday, September 4, because of ‘concerns for the safety of a man’ at the NCP car park.

On arrival they discovered a male had fallen and landed on Volunteer Street. Contrary to social media reports, police say the young man was alone at the time of the incident.

North West Ambulance Service sent two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance, a senior clinician and requested the air ambulance , which landed at the racecourse.

The casualty was conveyed to the helicopter before being flown to Aintree Hospital, which is the major trauma centre for the Merseyside and Cheshire regions.

The ambulance service confirmed the patient suffered a head injury. Forensic experts also attended the scene.