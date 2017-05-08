Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage menace who terrorised Neston has been banned from going into the town.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, has committed crimes including affray and attempted robbery.

His first violent offence was back in 2014.

The teenager was hit with a three-year criminal behaviour order at Chester Crown Court on April 21.

PC Graeme Morrison said: “This action has come about as a result of persistent offending which was causing distress to residents of Neston by this particular individual.

“I hope this sends a strong message that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our towns.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to take robust action against those who persistently cause a misery to those who visit, work or live in Neston.”

The CBO bans the boy from going into Neston, as well as an estate on the Wirral, for the next two and a half years.

It stops him ‘associating’ with a number of named people.

He cannot go to school or organised events held by Wirral Borough Council, Merseyside Police or other professional bodies.

The successful application for the CBO was part of an ongoing joint initiative between Cheshire and Merseyside Police.