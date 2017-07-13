Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A village Brownies group has only a few days to find new leaders or it is destined to close for good.

Due to circumstances beyond their control, Tattenhall Brownies do not have any leaders in place for the start of their new term in September.

Brown Owl Louise Gibson of Tattenhall Brownies said: “If nobody comes forward by Saturday we will, with an extremely heavy heart, have no choice but to shut down the unit.

“This Thursday might literally be the last hour of Tattenhall Brownies. And it is really hard work to set up a new unit from scratch nowadays so may never reopen.”

“We have potential assistants and some amazing parents who have said they are willing to go on a six weekly parent rota but nobody to lead this fantastic group of girls.”

To be a leader, you would need to be first aid trained by Girlguiding, attend a safeguarding course and agree to do a qualification which is basically running the weekly sessions, submitting the session plans and doing background reading to show your understanding of what Girlguiding tries to achieve.

Girlguiding say that, on average, it is 90 minutes for the session and then another 90 minutes preparation time.

Louise added: “However, I do promise that the rewards outweigh all the hard work put in! I lacked so much confidence when I first started, having been out of teaching for four years and wondering if having two children had made my brain turn to mash, but it really helped my self-esteem - with grateful thanks to such supportive parents.

“More importantly, giving Brownies the opportunity to choose activities for themselves where they can discover, learn and have fun is fabulous and the look of wonderment on a Brownie’s face when they discover something new is indescribable. We have even had Brownies tell me that they have had the “best day of their life” when we have done trips or given them new experiences.

“Tattenhall Guiding has grown amazingly in the last few years. Brownies became so popular that we had a unit of 30 girls and the younger Rainbows group had a maximum capacity and more than 50 on the waiting list at one point! This inspired Tattenhall Guides to open in the village which has gone from strength to strength and now have a waiting list too.”

In addition to traditional Brownie activities such as cooking, craft and sewing the Tattenhall group also gets outdoors with campfires, building dens and making bird boxes.

They have also been on trips to places like Liverpool Women’s Hospital to celebrate the United Nations International Day of the Girl and even camped at Chester Zoo with 2,000 other Brownies.

If you can help, you can contact Louise at lgwynn@btopenworld.com.