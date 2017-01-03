Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kind-hearted members of a craft group have been busy knitting hand warmers for dementia patients for the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The warmers, known as twiddlemuffs, have been knitted by Tarvin WI craft group and come with all sorts of twiddly bits attached.

Dementia patients who have restless fingers can find some comfort from twiddling with buttons, ribbons and beads.

After contacting dementia co-ordinator Sue Burton, three ladies from the group – Alison Holden, Edna Smith and Margaret Fallon – took 13 twiddlemuffs to Ward 50 at the Countess.

They were gratefully received by sister Katie Mearns and nurse Jade Stoddard.

They will be shared between Wards 50 and 51, the dementia wards, with each patient taking one home when they are discharged.