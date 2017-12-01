Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family from Tarporley raised more than £2,000 for Alzheimer’s Society by organising their own Memory Walk as a tribute to a family member who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease.

Jill Bowen, accompanied by her family, completed a sponsored walk along the Sandstone Trail ten years after they had originally tackled the 34 mile walk.

Jill lost her mother to the condition.

They walked past Old St Chad’s Church in Tushingham where her parents are buried.

The family received amazing support from their family and friends, and would like to thank all those who kindly sponsored them to raise such a fantastic amount for Alzheimer’s Society.

Alzheimer’s Society’s community fundraiser for Cheshire Ashley Pennington welcomed the family’s support to help raise money for the charity.

She said: “It’s wonderful that Jill and her family gave their time to support Alzheimer’s Society. I know a fair few blister pads were needed for this amazing effort!

“Dementia devastates lives, but dementia won’t win.

“Until the day we find a cure we will be here for anyone affected by dementia, where they are, whatever they’re going through.

“We need more people like Jill Bowen to join us now and unite against dementia.”

For more information, visit www.alzheimers.org.uk.