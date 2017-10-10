Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is under way to convert a former high street bank in Tarporley into a restaurant, bar and five-bedroom hotel.

32 By The Hollies is due to open in 2018 in the old HSBC building and will be run by the same family who own the award-winning Hollies Farm Shop in Little Budworth as well as The Hollies’ Highland hotel, Muckrach Country House Hotel.

The farm shop will provide the menus at 32 with an opportunity to showcase the finest fresh produce from shop and butchery.

Brothers Phil and Ed Cowap are putting the interior design ideas together, influenced by their favourite restaurants, bars and boutique hotels around the world and, of course, Tarporley itself.

Owner Phil Cowap said: “We are delighted to be coming to Tarporley High Street. Having grown up around here it is so exciting for us to be able to expand our business in this area and particularly in the High Street which already has so many fabulous businesses.

“The HSBC building has fond memories for me, having done my work experience there more than 30 years ago!

“Quality is the essence of our business; from the products we sell, the displays we create to the passion of our team for great customer service. We are all so excited to expand The Hollies further.”

32 will undergo renovations over the next few months, changing from a bank to a restaurant, bar and hotel.

The Hollies Farm Shop was established in 1959 as an honesty box at the roadside. Phil and Ed Cowap are the third generation in their family’s award-winning business.

The shop offers a farm shop, butchery, delicatessen, coffee shop, restaurant, gift barn and five-star self-catering forest lodges.

Muckrach Country House Hotel in the Scottish Highlands was bought by the Cowap family in 2014 and after 14 months of renovations, opened in 2015 as a 13-bedroom four star luxury boutique hotel and restaurant.