Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation into a string of burglaries in Ellesmere Port last month has led to a 22-year-old man being charged.

Curtis Morrison, from Philbeach Road in Liverpool, is charged with two counts of burglary in Neston and Little Sutton which took place on December 17 and one count of attempted burglary in Hooton on December 5.

Morrison appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 5), when he was remanded into custody.

He is due before Chester Crown Court on February 2.

Insp Chris Williams said: “Following on from our Christmas campaign to tackle burglary residents are reminded to remain vigilant, look out for yourselves and your neighbours by reporting suspicious activity, and take simple steps to prevent crime such as securing you home and keeping valuables out of view.”

For more information on keeping your home safe, click here.