A Parliamentary vote must happen before the Brexit process can begin.

Supreme Court judges ruled it was not lawful for Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to leave the European Union without the support of MPs.

The Government lost its challenge against a High Court decision on Tuesday (January 24).

Mrs May had hoped to kickstart the two-year process to leave the European Union by March this year.

Supreme Court judges ruled by a majority of 8-3.

A statement said: "In a joint judgment of the majority, the Supreme Court holds that an Act of Parliament is required to authorise ministers to give notice of the decision of the UK to withdraw from the European Union."

While a setback for the Government, it is not expected to stop Brexit from happening. The Conservatives hold a majority and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour opposition are not expected to block it, but may challenge the nature of the deal.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright said: “Of course the government is disappointed with the outcome.

“But we have the good fortune to live in a country where everyone... even government, is subject to the rule of law.

“So we will comply with the judgement.”

The UK voted to leave the EU with a 52 percent majority at a referendum held in June 2016. Cheshire West and Chester balloted for Brexit with a 50.6% share of the vote.

A date for the House of Commons vote has not yet been announced. Brexit Secretary David Davis will make a statement in Parliament later on Tuesday.

