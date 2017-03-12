Take a look at these stunning photographs of Chester

We all knew it already, but the Sunday Times says Chester is one of the best places to live in Britain.

The city is part of select group of old favourites which have had their own category created because they keep coming out on top.

The newspaper's annual rankings are based off statistics for schools and crime but also recognise places 'which have something special about them'.

Chester was picked out for both its past and its present.

The Sunday Times said: "What did the Romans ever do for us? So many of our favourites have imperial origins.

"Known to Vespasian's crew as Deva Victrix, Chester is another that continues to thrive 2,000 on.

"These days the attractive centre, the schools and access to the scenic glories of north Wales are the big draw, rather than a defensible position on the Dee."

The Times goes on to say Chester has the highest proportion of long-term residents of more than 10 years than any of it's other 'perennial' contenders.

Of all the towns and cities in the top 20, it also has some of the cheapest house prices.

There are also mentions for coffee shop the Jaunty Goat, Italian restaurant La Fattoria and the Sticky Walnut bistro in Hoole.

What the locals say: Who needs Notting Hill when you've got Notting Hoole?

Why we love it: A real Roman conqueror.

Amersham in Buckinghamshire topped this year's poll ahead of Bath and Cambridge.

Last year Chester was also named the second best spot in the North West just behind Hale in Cheshire.

These localised rankings will be released next week.

The Sunday Times said: "We've been doing this list for five years and while plenty has changed some locations have cropped up time and time again.

"They're usually big enough to offer the complete set of houses, jobs, culture, pubs, restaurants and good connections, all in a leafy, attractive setting.

"And the Romans always got there first, followed by the dandy Georgians, then Waitrose."

The full 'old favourites' top 20

1. Amersham, Buckinghamshire

2. Bath

3. Cambridge

4. Cheltenham

5. Chester

6. Chichester

7. Cobham, Surrey

8. Dulwich, London

9. Edinburgh

10. Exeter

11. Falmouth

12. Harrogate

13. Highgate, London

14. Llandaff, Cardiff

15. Mayfair, London

16. Oxford

17. Skipton

18. Stamford

19. Winchester

20. York