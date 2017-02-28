The video will start in 8 Cancel

A student nurse says she ‘can’t stand up’ for the pain caused by a back fracture suffered at Flip Out Chester.

Ceri Jones, 21, was left with a broken vertebra when she jumped off the tower jump at the trampoline park on January 25.

Miss Jones said she heard a ‘crunch’ on impact into the foam pit.

Ellesmere Port student George Magraw, 21, and Wrexham nurse Liza Jones, 26, were seriously injured on the tower jump a week later on February 1.

The park, which opened last December, says it has an ‘excellent safety record’.

Miss Jones, from Gwynedd, has now been warned her dreams of a career in nursing may be over, depending on her recovery from her injuries.

The Liverpool John Moores University student said: “I heard a ‘crunch’ and I couldn’t move - I was in agony.

“I was sat in there for 15 minutes before they carried me out.

“I thought I must have done something to my pelvis because I could feel pain there too.

“It took two hours for the ambulance to come and the first aiders were just saying ‘she will be fine’.

“But because we are student nurses we knew something was badly wrong. I felt physically sick with the pain.”

(Photo: Sallie Ehlen)

Miss Jones, who is being cared for at her parents home in Beddgelert, has to be helped in and out of the bath by two people.

She is under the care of a specialist at Walton Hospital in Liverpool and wears a back brace to stop shards of bone from the broken vertebra slipping into her spinal fluid - potentially paralysing her.

The 21-year-old will find out in weeks if she needs an operation on her back which she believes will scupper her chances of doing her dream job.

She said: “I have a nursing job lined up at Aintree University Hospital in the emergency department. I’m supposed to start in September but I don’t know whether I will be able to do it now.

“I’m not even sure I can finish my studies - I only have one placement left to do.

“They told me in hospital I wouldn’t be doing nursing because of my injuries. I can’t stand up to even clean my teeth and I’m on diazepam and cocodamol for the pain.”

Miss Jones says she is now intending to take legal action against the company.

Flip Out have since shut down the tower jump and replaced it with the Gladiators-style ‘Battle Beams’ attraction.

A Cheshire West and Chester Council investigation is ongoing.

A Flip Out spokesman said: “Safety is our number one priority and we strive to ensure that everyone who visits can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment.

“We welcome feedback from our customers and will investigate these claims as a matter of urgency to establish exactly what happened.”