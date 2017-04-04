Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stretton Watermill celebrates the 40th year since its restoration with a series of events linking to its local community and beyond.

The mill is participating in this year’s Voluntary Arts Festival to create a Woollen Wood in its grounds.

Last year the festival had 11 Woollen Woods among its 400 events across the country.

Museum and arts manager at Cheshire West and Chester Council Katherine West said: “We are calling for crafters to create something for our woolly outdoor exhibition. Can you crochet a ladybird, felt a rabbit or knit a robin? The theme is Native Woodland Flora and Fauna.“

Either bring or post your creations to Kate Harland at Grosvenor Museum, 25-27 Grosvenor Street, Chester CH1 2DD by May 1, adding a label/luggage tag to your piece stating: your name, address, email, phone number and what the piece is.

Unfortunately, items won’t be returned.

Stretton Watermill is one of the country’s best preserved demonstration water powered corn mills.

The current mill building was started in 1630 on the footings of an earlier mill.

In 1959, Stretton’s last miller retired. The mill lay derelict for over a decade before being restored as a working museum, which opened to the public in 1977.

The Watermill is open from spring to autumn each year welcoming thousands of visitors and school pupils.

The Woollen Wood will be on view from May 13 to September 3. Check the website westcheshiremuseums.co.uk for opening times or call 01606 271641.