Chester and Ellesmere Port could get blown away when Storm Doris arrives with 70mph winds this week.

She might also pass us by.

The Met Office has put a severe weather warning in place for Cheshire West and Chester for most of Friday (February 3).

This was due to 'a number of potentially vigorous low pressure systems' moving towards us this week.

But their chief forecaster stressed it could also miss the UK altogether.

View the latest forecast for our area below:

A Met Office forecast said: "There is the potential for very strong winds to cross parts of England and Wales on Friday.

"This could mean gusts of 60 to 70mph in places and perhaps over 80mph in exposed coastal areas.

"There remains considerable uncertainty around the developments. If such winds were to occur, we would expect damage to trees and perhaps buildings, possible disruption to power supplies as well as delayed travel."

The Met Office added to expect 'wet and windy' conditions even if we escape the worst of it.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have publicised their safety tips for driving in high winds here.

