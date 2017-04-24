Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A spotlight is being shone on the 'devastating' impact of stalking.

It can start with simply loitering outside their house or sending an unwanted gift.

National Stalking Awareness Week hopes to encourage victims living in fear to come forward.

Cheshire Police is lending its support to the 'Stalking Matters' campaign running from April 24-28.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nigel Wenham said: “People don’t often realise how much of a devastating impact stalking can have on victims and the way it can quickly turn their lives completely upside down.

"One day someone can be living their day-to-day life and then the next they are in fear, becoming and feeling isolated, leaving the victim with huge emotional scars.



“By supporting national stalking awareness week, it will help officers not only understand how to recognise the signs of stalking but to better engage with victims as well as understand the lengths stalkers will go to.

"This will help us to detect stalking at an early stage in the hope of the victim not having too suffer in the long run.”

This year’s campaign, run by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, will focus on helping officers and support workers recognise the signs of stalking at an early stage.

Cheshire Constabulary will support the trust in focusing on the motives of the stalker, not just on specific incidents or behaviour.

Although some methods of stalking may not present an immediate physical risk, it is behaviours and the obsession and fixation behind them that the trust wants to raise awareness of.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of stalking or if you know of someone who may be a victim of this crime is encouraged to speak to specialist officers by calling Cheshire Police on 101.

If there is a threat to life always call 999.