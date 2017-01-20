Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers in Christleton were faced with a dilemma over two totally contradictory road signs indicating who has right of way.

On one side of Pepper Street a permanent sign instructed motorists to give way to oncoming vehicles, while a temporary sign erected by some roadworks just a few metres away told them they had priority over oncoming traffic.

A Chronicle reader from Christleton – who does not wish to be named – snapped a picture of the discrepancy, which they called 'confusing and dangerous'.

But Cheshire West and Chester Council have sought to reassure drivers that the mistake has now been put right.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for the environment, said: "Works are currently being carried out on Pepper Street in Christleton to install a pedestrian island and a new 20mph terminal sign.

"Unfortunately conflicting signs were left on site in error, this situation has now been resolved and the signage is correct."