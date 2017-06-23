Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 250 men, women, children and dogs turned out to a sponsored walk in Backford and Mollington in support of local woman Sarah Cheers on Sunday, June 4.

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer a week before her 30th birthday in March this year.

Her close friends Verity Cross, Holly Dodd and Ashlea Stocking together with Sarah’s mum Ann Cheers decided to concentrate all their efforts into organising a sponsored walk raising awareness and funds for The Countess Charity and Breast Cancer Now.

This focus has helped Sarah to keep busy and take her mind off treatments.

The walkers were blessed with wonderful sunshine and greeted by Sarah and her family and friends at Mollington Village Hall beforehand.

The unfortunate timing of Sarah’s chemotherapy meant she wasn’t quite up to doing the walk on the day but she wasn’t deterred from completing the walk a few days prior to her second chemotherapy treatment.

Many of the walkers had dressed in pink, and some friends had gone to the trouble of decorating their bras with flowers, buttons and bows.

There were refreshments, cakes and a raffle with prizes donated from local businesses.

Sarah would like to say a huge thanks to her lovely friends and family for organising the event for her and their amazing support, as well as to everyone who attended the walk.

She was very overwhelmed and could not believe how many people came.

She said: “It is amazing how one day your life can change and you are faced with this horrible disease.

“You never think it will happen to you.”

After undergoing surgery in April, Sarah is now half way through her chemotherapy which she hopes to finish in August.

She will then undergo radiotherapy.

An amazing £13,700 has been raised so far and the funds are still coming in.

Community fundraiser Angie Lopez from The Countess Charity said: “The support Sarah received was overwhelming, the people that turned out to walk all had smiles on their faces, this is a girl so important to many people and it showed.”