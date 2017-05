Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is slow traffic on the M56 near Chester this morning (Friday, May 26) following a rush-hour collision.

One lane is blocked westbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J14 A5117 ( Hapsford ), congestion is back to J11 A56 (Preston Brook).

The collision was reported by travel website Inrix at about 8.40am. Lane three (of three) is reportedly blocked.

Highways England said there are currently delays of up to 40 minutes.