Motorists face disruption during the Monday evening rush-hour (April 24) following a collision between a lorry and a car on the northbound carriageway of the M53.

The accident was reported about 4.25pm between J8 A5032 / B5463 (Ellesmere Port Docks) and J7 B5132 (Overpool), causing congestion to J11 for the M56.

Travel website Inrix says there is slow traffic in the area although the main carriageway has now reopened following an earlier rolling road block.

The entry slip road was also closed for police to assist with the accident but reopened at 5.55pm.

Cheshire Police spokesman Daniel Hind said the incident, involving an HGV and a black Vauxhall Corsa, appears to have happened as one of the vehicles was going onto the motorway which was why the slip road was closed.

A witness had reported three occupants of the Corsa - a man, woman and child - out of the vehicles and standing by the side of the road.

Commuters are reporting the accident is affecting traffic heading from Chester towards Ellesmere Port on the A41.