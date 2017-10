Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash involving six vehicles is causing problems for motorists heading into Chester this morning.

The accident, which happened on the A55 eastbound at Aston Hill at around 7.55am is affecting traffic heading towards Sealand Road, our sister paper The Daily Post reports.

Traffic is believed to be backed up all the way to Mold and queues are roughly about three miles long.