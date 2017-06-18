The video will start in 8 Cancel

Repair work to the Wirral Line is finally over.

Rail passengers can once again get a train from Chester or Ellesmere Port direct to Liverpool Lime Street from Monday (June 19).

It will make the daily commute a lot easier for many.

The ‘loop’ track beneath Liverpool city centre and under the river had been first laid in the 1970s.

Bosses described the upgrade as ‘essential to maintain the safety and reliability of the network’.

Crews have been working 40m underground in ‘hostile’ conditions. Lighting, water, ventilation and a supply of compressed air all needed to be installed beforehand.

Network Rail project manager Martin Bell said: “We thank passengers for their patience during this renewal programme and look forward to completing the project in June.”



Both ‘Phase One’ of the renewal, in January, and ‘Phase Three’, in June, saw trains terminating at Birkenhead.

Replacement bus services ran passengers through the Mersey Tunnel instead.

‘Phase Two’ between them opened up the line under the river, but everyone had to get off at James Street.

About 40,000 people use trains to cross the river each day.

Passengers will now once again be able to go around the Liverpool loop to Moorfields, Lime Street and Central stations before coming back across the Mersey.

The Wirral Line renewal is part of £340m of National Rail investment to upgrade the Liverpool city region’s railways.

