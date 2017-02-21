Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The signs are good (and going up) for Chester ’s brand new £37m cultural centre Storyhouse meaning a theatre and cinema is coming to a city near you soon!

Cranes in Hunter Street have been lifting workmen and the first sign up to the top of the tower on the original grade II-listed art deco building which opened as an Odeon cinema in 1936.

The operation has sparked a degree of excitement with onlookers stopping to watch a piece of history in the making as well as taking pictures and video.

Eventually there will be signs above the main canopy and on the end of the building facing the ring road as a giant advert for the cultural centre which will also house the city’s main library. The signs will be illuminated in white.

This is all ahead of the grand opening in May and the first production, The Beggar’s Opera, a musical whose first night has already sold out before the curtain goes up on May 11.

It will be followed by adaptations of Alice in Wonderland, Shakespeare’s romantic comedy A Midsummer’s Night Dream and brutal political thriller Julius Caesar.

Ian Roberts, site manager for Flint-based IS Group, said: “We actually manufacture all signage to do with Storyhouse. We’re doing the internals as well as the externals.

"Today we’re putting up ‘Storyhouse’ on the building. Hopefully before the 13 of next month, March, we’ve got signage going on the canopy outside and then on the far end of the building we’ve got another sign saying ‘Storyhouse’.”

The building incorporates an 800-seat main auditorium, a studio theatre, a single screen cinema, the library, café and bar.

CEO of Storyhouse Andrew Bentley said: "We’re delighted with the response to the opening season: the excitement about Storyhouse is palpable. We are really looking forward to finally welcoming the audience inside and sharing the building with them. Experiencing a venue’s inaugural opening night is a rare opportunity – it’s very, very exciting."