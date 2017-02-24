Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the aftermath of a house fire which is thought to have been caused by a tumble dryer.

The destructive blaze broke out in a home on Dicksons Drive in Chester during the early hours of Friday morning (February 24).

A photo released by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service clearly shows the extent of the damage to the kitchen.

Firefighters spent about one hour and 45 minutes at the scene to bring the fire under control.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

A spokesperson for the service said: "A tumble dryer is believed to have been the cause of a house fire in Dicksons Drive.

"Firefighters, four wearing breathing apparatus, used two hose reels and a covering jet to bring the blaze under control.

"A high pressure fan was used to clear smoke and a thermal imaging camera checked for any further hot spots.

"The area was then damped down and the adjoining property checked for fire spread."