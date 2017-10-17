Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A victim sexually abused by former Bishop of Chester Victor Whitsey when he was a teenager says the experience led him to attempt suicide.

Both he and a specialist abuse lawyer are demanding a public inquiry over their suspicion of a Church cover-up.

Cheshire Constabulary investigators today revealed Whitsey would have been questioned over 10 of 13 witness allegations had he been alive today.

The claims of historic child sex abuse date from 1974 onwards when he was Bishop of Chester and from 1981 while he was retired and living in Blackburn diocese. Whitsey died in 1987 aged 71.

(Image: HANDOUT)

A male victim said in a statement released by Slater Gordon – which represents four of the late bishop’s victims – that as a youngster he had dreamed of one day becoming a clergyman and serving the community.

He said: “When I met Victor Whitsey I was young, innocent, and naïve. I longed for his blessing to achieve my wish of a future as a vicar, serving God and the community.

“He told me he agreed I had a calling from God. He also told me he had the power to give me everything I wanted in life and the power to take it all away. He then proceeded to abuse me sexually and psychologically. I was powerless to stop him.

“I blamed myself, thought I was the only victim and rationalised that it was my fault. If he was acting with God’s will, I should have enjoyed and welcomed what he did but I didn’t; if he was acting against God’s will, I should have rejected and reported him but I didn’t. Whichever way I rationalised it, I was a failure and not worthy of God’s love.

“I told no-one; who would believe a teenage boy’s word against a Bishop of the Church of England? I became reclusive and came to the ultimate conclusion: the prospect of ever seeing Victor Whitsey again was so abhorrent to me that I turned my back on my beloved church and my calling to serve God. I self-harmed and have spent a lifetime focusing on resentment and bitterness.

“Twenty years after my abuse, I suffered a complete mental nervous breakdown which included attempted suicide. Because of the sexual abuse I suffered at the hands of Victor Whitsey I lost my faith, my chosen life as a vicar, my self-belief, my freedom from worry and my dignity.

"Child sex abuse is a crime which stays with you for a lifetime. As a child you don’t understand why or what is happening, but as you grow older you realise the enormity of the abuse and it hurts you all over again – you blame yourself for allowing it – you hate yourself for being weak.

“Since my abuse, not a day has gone by that I have not thought about what happened to me. In my mind I have a high definition video of what I went through, that I cannot eradicate no matter how hard I try. I remember him coming at me with shaking hands, I remember the feel of him on me, and I remember the last time I closed the door on my parish church realising that Christ had left me and I was utterly alone with horrific memories I could share with no-one.

“I would like to put on record that I cannot fault the police response or the sensitive, professional, and victim-centred approach they have taken. The position I am in now is that I now know I am believed and am in control of my future. I cannot see my abuser face trial in a court on earth but I hope that by a public acknowledgement of what Whitsey did to us, the church can learn that they need to adopt a new culture of openness.

“I hope that there will be a public inquiry to understand not only what Whitsey did to his victims but to also learn who knew what he was doing, to what extent his actions were intentionally covered up, and who else was complicit in the crimes that he committed, and for which, I continue to suffer every day of my life.”

Richard Scorer, a specialist abuse lawyer with Slater and Gordon, said: “The abhorrent and disgusting abuse perpetrated by Bishop Whistey destroyed many lives, driving some to attempt suicide. What is equally abhorrent is that the Church of England knew of his abuse, did nothing to stop it and covered it up. It is crucial that there is now an independent review into Whitsey's abuse and who failed to act when they learnt of his heinous behaviour.”

The Diocese of Chester has been asked for comment in relation to claims of a cover-up and calls for a public inquiry.