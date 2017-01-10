Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New year, new you?

If you are on the hunt for a new job at the start of 2017 there are no shortage of career paths open near Chester and Ellesmere Port.

Take a look here for just some of the companies hiring in our area.

Below are some opportunities open right now:

Apprentice chef at the Grosvenor

The prestigious Grosvenor Hotel is looking for an apprentice commis chef to join its kitchen.

It is the only restaurant in the city with a Michelin star.

The successful candidate will be carrying out all aspects of preparing and cooking food, from basic level, progressing to advanced.

For more information and for lots more apprenticeship listings visit the Gov.uk website here .

Gym instructor

Know your stuff when it comes to keeping fit? This could be for you.

Brio Leisure are looking for friendly faces to represent their gyms.

Instructors will be the 'first point of contact for customers as they start their fitness journey', carrying out fitness assessments and teaching people how to use certain equipment.

For more listings across Brio Leisure including swimming teachers and ambassadorial roles visit their website here .

Airbus apprenticeships

The aerospace giant is looking for apprentices at its Broughton base.

It offers the exciting chance to help develop its commercial planes.

Airbus says its training program the starting point for a number of its senior managers.

From engineering to marketing to logistics there are a range of opportunities to suit people with different skills.

The full range of apprenticeships on offer can be found here .

Driving instructor

There are plenty of puns to be made here about a career change of direction.

Red Driving School is looking for instructors to join its fleet.

The company will put successful applicants through its Approved Driving Instructor training programme before letting them pass it on to learner drivers.

Salaries range from between £22,000 and £30,000 and you can choose your working hours. Find out more here .

Invertebrates keeper at Chester Zoo

The zoo is searching for a lead keeper for its lower vertebrates and invertebrates team.

That's the chance to work with its insects, spiders, sponges, snails, octopuses and jellyfish and many, many more.

The successful candidate will supervise students, working alongside keepers to undertake the daily animal care duties, focusing on welfare, hygiene and life support.

For all of the zoo's employment listings, including IT and marketing, visit their website here .

Product tester

UK Consumer Panels is after recruits to put new products through their paces ahead of their market release.

They say which products are assigned to you will based on factors including your lifestyle, skills and hobbies.

The firm says '95%' of the job can be done from home.

You do have to sign non-disclosure agreements before so you need to be good at keeping a secret.

Full details are here .

Foster carer

With this you could transform not just your own life but one of a young person too.

There are hundreds of children who can no longer be with their birth parents in need a loving environment.

Cheshire West and Chester Council organise fostering within the borough. Financial support is available for those who are able to take a child into their home.

More information can be found here .