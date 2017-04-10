Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy a change of job ahead of the summer?

There are lots of firms in and around Chester seeking enthusiastic people looking to make an impact.

From bartending to engineering, take a look at the roles below, but if none of those take your fancy there are always more jobs listed here.

Trainee Solicitor

A 'niche' law firm in the city wants to take on a law graduate for its business development department.

It comes with the added business of providing training to help the successful applicant move up the ladder.

Details on salary, which includes 'generous' commission opportunities, are here.

Chester Zoo

Ahead of the summer, the zoo in Upton is looking to bolster its ever-growing team.

Top of the list of opportunities are the chance a lead horticulturist or a guest experience supervisor.

The latter would be all about making sure guests enjoy their trip to the most-visited attraction in the country outside of London.

Projects Engineer

Calder Industrial Materials are hunting a diligent professional to join their Chester-based head office.

The technical estimator/projects engineer role would be 'responsible for liaising with customers and clearly defining project requirements'.

Salary ranges between £25,000-£30,000 with benefits for someone with proven experience.

Find out more here

Teaching Assistant

At this time of the year there are a number of openings in the teaching sector available.

Assistant positions, such as this one at a special needs school, are needed to work closely with individual children.

A full list of the current council teaching vacancies can be found here.

Senior Electronics Design Engineer

Another great engineering opportunity at Altimex, who are based at Chester Business Park.

The electronics manufacturer is hoping to find someone to lead their own design team.

They will be responsible for designing hardware and some software for electronic products.

More about the role is here .

Bartender

Think you make a mean cocktail? The Slug and Lettuce are hiring in Chester city centre.

Details are here with managers looking for someone who is comfortable starting a conversation with anyone.

Council apprenticeships

Cheshire West and Chester Council's apprenticeship program is ongoing.

Successful applicants would get paid as they train in accounting, administration, business, customer service or IT.

Full information on the opportunity is here.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.