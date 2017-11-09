Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The closure of Mickle Trafford Police Station is on the agenda but an alternative base is proposed at the nearby village hall with limited access for the public.

Cheshire police are consulting over the plans that would see the existing School Lane property sold off.

The force is asking local people to give their views and take part in an online survey.

Mickle Trafford Police Station is currently not occupied on a permanent basis and doesn’t operate a designated help desk. It is mainly used as an office base and refreshment facility on a drop-in basis for police officers and staff.

The alternative location of Mickle Trafford Village Hall is located a short distance away on Warrington Road and has been identified as a suitable location for a police base.

It has the space and facilities to accommodate the same services for officers and staff with limited access for the community.

Under the proposal, the new location would be staffed by a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) every week when it would be open to the public in accordance with advertised opening hours.

If agreed, proceeds from the disposal of the old police station would be reinvested in future police estates proposals across Cheshire.

Members of the public can have their say on this proposal by taking part in an online survey – click here – which opened on Friday, November 3, and closes at midnight on November, 30.

The results will be reported to Cheshire Police & Crime Commissioner David Keane, who will make the decision. Feedback from the survey will be published on his website.