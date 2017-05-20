Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind-hearted youngster who spends much of her life helping others is planning to cut her hair off and donate it to cancer patients.

Most seven-year-olds choose to celebrate their birthdays with a party, but Emily Stenhouse from Little Sutton has insisted that on her birthday on July 19 this year, she wants to have her long locks cut for The Little Princess Trust, a charity who provide real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair through chemotherapy.

She wants to give all the money she raises through sponsorship to Soul Kitchen, a charity dedicated to helping provide meals for homeless people in Chester.

It’s an admirable thing to do, but Emily is no stranger to helping the less fortunate - she spent last Christmas Eve handing out chocolates and sweets to homeless people and even saved her selection box chocolates for the homeless people she saw in Chester city centre, because she was concerned they wouldn’t have anything.

Her proud mum Hayley says that whenever they go to Chester, Emily takes food with her or asks to buy meals to give out to others who need it.

“My husband and I are incredibly proud of Emily - she is a very inspirational little girl. All who meet her see that her heart is made of solid gold,” she said.

“She is wise beyond her years and independently seeks to make the best of unfortunate situations - her heart always goes out to those less fortunate . Her future is bright and it is our hope she continues to keep thriving for the good of others. We are blessed to have such a beautiful little girl.”

Emily will be having her hair cut at Christopher Millea salon in Oxton on July 19.

You can sponsor Emily via her justgiving page by clicking here .