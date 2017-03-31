Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you ever look at buildings in Chester and think back to how they used to look?

After seeing an exhibition of old photographs at Chester’s History and Heritage Centre, Chester man Doug Stewart came up with the idea for a project comparing old photographs of the area of Chester he grew up in, to how it looks today.

The comparison photographs proved incredibly popular after Doug posted them on the Chester Memory Lane Facebook page, inspiring him to do the same with other streets and buildings.

Doug said: “I went to see the exhibition about the area I grew up in and thought wouldn’t it be nice to take similar photos of the same streets and buildings today and show a “now and then” comparison.

“My friend suggested that I ask the staff at the Heritage Centre if they could assist with the old photos and they were very willing to help. When I posted a few ‘then and now’ photos on the Chester Memory Lane Facebook page they were extremely popular and the rest is history.

“Anyone can post old photos, but it’s the comparison between the old and new photos that attracts the most attention.

“All the old photos come from the Chester Heritage and History Centre and I always credit the photos to them. They are doing an exhibition of my photos later this year.”