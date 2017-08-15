Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second World War veteran has celebrated turning 100 in style with a big birthday bash at the Chester retirement village where he lives.

More than 120 people turned out for Stan Fielding’s party, which was the first centenarian celebration to be held at Boughton Hall.

Guests enjoyed an extensive buffet, birthday cake and champagne, whilst speeches were given by family and friends, the Lord Mayor of Chester, Councillor Razia Daniels, as well as representatives from Stan’s past employment – Squadron Leader Oli Fleming from RAF Valley, Detective Superintendent Eddie Thistlethwaite OBE from Lancashire Constabulary, and fellow friends from Rotary.

Stan was delighted to see so many familiar faces, including both his daughters and their families – Carole, his eldest, and her husband Pete who live nearby in Wales, and younger daughter Dianne and her husband Tony, along with Stan’s grandchildren and great grandchildren all of whom had come all the way from Canada and South Africa to be with him on this special day.

Carole said: “It was important for us as a family that we were all here today. It’s been a mammoth task to get us all together and we are thrilled to be here. Our father joins a growing number of centenarians in the UK and we believe that his longevity is not only down to good luck but also because of his sunny disposition. He is always smiling and has a very positive attitude, and his drive to keep busy and active has certainly contributed to his long life.

“We are so pleased to see so many of you here and we thank you for joining us in these wonderful celebrations.”

Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels described Stan – who is the first chairman of the Residents’ Committee at Boughton Hall – as a ‘true inspiration’ and said Chester was thankful to have him as a citizen.

Born on the 26th July 1917, Stan grew up in Rochdale and after working as an office clerk he became a cadet in the Lancashire Constabulary and then a trained constable at the age of 19. With the onset of the war and with a shortage of pilots, the police were allowed to volunteer for pilot duties and so he trained in Canada, returned to England and was posted to Coastal Command flying Beau fighters and Mosquitos on the Norwegian Fjords. He attained the rank of Flight Lieutenant, witnessed many losses and is grateful he survived. After the war he returned to the police force, progressed through the ranks, moving home each time to the detriment of family life and finished his later years as Chief Superintendent back in his home town. In spite of all of this he had a happy life with his wife Joan spanning some 60 years and now has the pleasures of his remaining family.

After retiring he joined the Ministry of Defence based at the airfield at Woodford before final retirement at 65. Stan is also an active member of Rotary and Probus Clubs and is currently a member of Chester Deva Rotary Club.

Stan continued to live in Rochdale after his wife died in 2004 but he moved to a one bedroom apartment at Boughton Hall five years ago to be close to his eldest daughter and her husband.

Stan said: “It was a big decision to come here, moving from my home quite a distance away and where I had spent many years of my life and made many friends and memories. I also didn’t know how I would be accepted. For me, the involvement and integration at Boughton Hall has been magnificent. We are one big family and we are all on first name terms with the other residents and the staff.”

Stan continues to keep himself very busy and, as well as joining the local Rotary club, he is a member of the U3A. He also lectures regularly on subjects from the history of Canada to the Klondike gold rush. “I enjoy the companionship and comradeship – it’s an easy way of life and a good way of getting to know people,” he added.

Boughton Hall is a Grade II Listed Hall, which has been carefully restored to be the elegant focal point of the luxury retirement village – a classic yet contemporary range of thoughtfully planned one and two bedroom apartments with the Hall itself offering outstanding communal facilities.