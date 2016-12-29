Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic is queuing on the M53 at the Cheshire Oaks junction for a second day in a row.

This is despite diversions and management systems being in place to ease congestion.

Shoppers are eager to snap up bargains at the outlet village in the annual sales.

A tailback has formed at the slip road for junction 10 northbound on the M53, with the queue stretching back to J11 with the M56.

Stanney Lane and the A5117 in Ellesmere Port also felt the effects of the congestion yesterday.

Those wishing to avoid the queue can come off the M56 at J14 and use the A5117 past Stanlow Oil Refinery.

Boxing Day and the Bank Holiday Tuesday did not create as many issues on the roads as last year, despite the car park filling up as early as 11am on December 26.

