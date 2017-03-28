Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A search for a missing Merseyside mum has widened to Cheshire.

Sophie Callaghan, who has her 10-week-old baby boy with her, has not been seen since March 22.

Merseyside Police said ‘extensive enquiries’ were ongoing to try to find the 25-year-old and bring her home safely.

She is known to frequent Cheshire as well as North Wales and Wigan.

Sophie, who is from Toxteth, is described as white and of a slight build.

She has dark brown collar-length hair which in normally tied up in a knot and is known to wear either black leggings or jeans with a denim jacket.

Police are urging anyone who knows Sophie’s whereabouts, or who has seen a woman resembling her, to call police on 0151 777 2014 or 101.

They can also contact charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.