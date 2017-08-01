The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five fire engines are currently attending a serious blaze at a school in Great Sutton.

Cheshire Police say reports came in at 5.23pm about a fire at a school in Seacombe Drive where Saint Saviour's Catholic Primary School is located. However it has not yet been confirmed exactly what is on fire.

Spokesman Daniel Hind said five fire engines are on scene. Cheshire Police have been asked to attend to assist with traffic management.

(Image: UGC)

Pictures posted on social media show large clouds of grey smoke billowing from the source of the blaze against a clear blue sky.

There are road closures in place on Charter Crescent and Ringway which both adjoin Seacombe Drive.

(Image: Lucy Becca Williams)

All school children are now on their six-week holiday.