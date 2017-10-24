Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Chester are warning residents to be on their guard after an unsuspecting victim was conned out of £2,000 by a hoax caller claiming to be from a Government organisation.

Over the last few days police have received three separate reports from residents who have had calls from men purporting to be from Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC).



On each occasion the victim was told they were being investigated for an outstanding balance and if they didn’t settle the balance then they would be arrested.

The caller was then told that if they paid the balance within two hours they would not be arrested, and then informed that the balance could only be settled using iTunes vouchers.



The victims were then advised to visit a high street supermarket or electronics store to purchase the vouchers and then call back to provide them with the serial numbers from the vouchers to settle their debt.

One person did fall victim to the scam and handed over £2,000 of iTunes voucher codes, while the two other victims were stopped by vigilant store staff.



Detective Inspector Carlos Brunes, of Cheshire CID, said: “In each of these cases people have been told that they must purchase hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers or face the prospect of being arrested, which has caused anxiety and concern for all of the victims.



"Following these reports, we are working closely with local supermarkets and electronics stores to help prevent vulnerable residents from purchasing large quantities of vouchers.



“I would also like to remind local residents that HMRC and the courts would never call you and ask you to settle a balance over the phone using vouchers. I advise anyone who believes that they may have been a victim to call us on 101.”



Anyone who believes they have been contacted fraudulently or have been a victim of fraud should call Cheshire Police on 101 and Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

