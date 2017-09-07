Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink driver’s car hit a kerb and a wheel became virtually detached from the vehicle.

It was lying almost flat on the road, a court was told on Monday.

Grzogzde Staszczuk, 30, admitted drink driving at Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold and was banned from driving for 18 months.

Staszczuk, who followed the proceedings with the aid of a Polish interpreter, was fined £200 with £85 costs and he was ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Staszczuk, of Phoenix Drive in Sandycroft, was found to have 64 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath compared to the legal limit of 35.

Prosecutor Helen Tench told how, just before 10pm on August 13, a member of the public contacted police to say there was a vehicle in the middle of the road in Phoenix Drive and that it was damaged.

Police attended and found the Honda Civic which had a wheel on the off side damaged and it was almost lying flat on the road.

They were told that three men had been seen to leave the vehicle and when approached Staszczuk identified himself as the driver.

He initially claimed that in the previous five minutes he had consumed a can of lager but then admitted he had not drunk any alcohol since the accident.

The defendant explained that when he hit the kerb the wheel became detached.

Defending solicitor Simon Simmons said his client had been refreshingly honest and open.

He had held a full driving licence for ten years, led a law abiding life, worked in a local factory and while a disqualification would cause inconvenience it would not cause hardship.

Staszczuk had gone out for a soft drink but consumed alcohol which in his own words he described as “a stupid act”.