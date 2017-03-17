Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A website that celebrates one of Cheshire’s most stunning natural landscapes is being launched today (Friday, March 17).

The Sandstone Ridge Trust created the new site as part of a Heritage Lottery funded project supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Featuring landscape, archaeological and wildlife information gathered over the past 20 years, the online resource encourages people to experience the feature first hand.

It was also created to inspire communities living and working on the ridge to pool their knowledge and talents to help conserve the landscape.

Chair of trustees Andrew Hull said: “I’m delighted to announce the launch of the new website which will showcase the Sandstone Ridge and be of tremendous value to local residents and visitors alike who want to find out more about this special place and what they can do to help conserve it for the benefit of current and future generations.”

(Photo: Joe Wainwright Photography)

Sandstone Ridge features 22,000 hectares of rolling hills and sandstone escarpments that rise abruptly from the surrounding plain.

It offers panoramic and long-distance views over the Mersey Valley, Shropshire Hills, Pennines and Wales, as well as abundant wildlife and heritage experiences.

The landscape provides a living for more than 400 farmers, is the location for 1,000 businesses and home to more than 25,000 people.

The Sandstone Ridge Trust was set up as a charitable body in 2011 to build upon a series of landscape-based projects which have taken place along the ridge since 2005.

The Heritage Lottery Fund uses lottery players’ money to help people across the UK explore, enjoy and protect the heritage they care about.

Click here from today onwards to visit the site.