When news of Brutus the Morrisons cat's health scare over Christmas was revealed, it triggered an outpouring of heartfelt messages – and leading the well-wishing was the team at the famed feline's favourite Saltney supermarket.

The eight-year-old tabby, who swept to stardom thanks to his devotion to whiling away the hours at his local shop, suffered a worrying relapse with his condition, polycystic kidney disease.

So staff sent Brutus a bouquet of flowers, a 'get well soon' card and a special toy to keep his spirits up on his road to recovery.

The card reads: "Can't wait for you to come and see us again."

Brutus' owner Claire Owens shared the 'lovely surprise' with her beloved pet's thousands of fans on his Facebook page, and praise has poured in for the Saltney Morrisons team.

Paul Harley wrote: "Well done, Morrisons! My opinion of this store has just rocketed."

While Caroline Thomas said: "How wonderful and so thoughtful of them."

Happily, Brutus is continuing to wage a brave battle against his illness.

In her latest social media update, Claire said: "Brutus is hanging in there. He does seem to be more comfortable and getting back to his usual ways of jumping up on things and observing from above.

"He still hasn't really had any interest in wanting to venture outside, which to be honest I don't blame him because the weather is wet and windy at the moment and I wouldn't want to go outside either!

"So at the moment he's looking okay."