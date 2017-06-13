Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who “lost it” at a cinema and damaged a glass screen and a sidewalk board has been ordered to pay compensation of £1,500.

Daniel Rubert, 23, formerly of Liverpool but now of Noble Close in Saltney, admitted criminal damage on the night of April 15 at Cineworld at the Broughton Shopping Park.

He was placed on a 12 month community order with a six month curfew between 7pm-7am.

At Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 surcharge – together with the compensation bill of £1,545 in full.

Magistrates told him that he ‘lost it completely’.

Prosecutor Helen Tench said security officers had been monitoring Rubert who was said to have gone into the disabled toilet on three occasions with his girlfriend.

When told to use separate toilets he became angry and kicked out.

Magistrates were told he considered himself disabled because of his mental health issues and said his girlfriend entered too because he was anxious.