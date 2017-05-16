Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash is causing delays for drivers looking to join the M53 from the M56.

A lane is blocked on the junction 11 slip road onto the M53 northbound for Ellesmere Port on Tuesday (May 16).

The accident involving a van was first reported at about 4.45pm.

Highways England said there were currently delays of more than 10 minutes in the area.

They expect the slip road lane to have reopened by 7.15pm.

There is also heavy traffic further west along the M56 heading for North Wales where it becomes the A494.

A55 crash

Earlier this afternoon there was a two-vehicle crash on the A55 near the Posthouse Roundabout.

Delays in the area had cleared by 4pm.

Have you been affected? If it is safe and legal tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.