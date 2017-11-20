Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port has been quick off the mark to raise the town’s reputation as a destination for home buyers.

Hot on the heels of the recent launch of the The Port’s the Place campaign, housebuilders and key members of the influential Ellesmere Port Development Board and Marketing Cheshire teamed up to forge plans for the future in what has been described as a ‘boom town’.

As part of the board’s heavyweight campaign, a breakfast round table session was held at the National Waterways Museum on South Pier Road to gain feedback from the developers, housing associations and other stakeholders in the town.

Chris Farrow, development board chairman, said: “It was fantastic to meet with and hear from the developers who are building some of the 2,150 new homes in Ellesmere Port over the next three years.”

The board, in partnership with Marketing Cheshire, has launched the promotional campaign which will target home buyers and boost the town’s reputation as a superb place to live.

Representatives from housebuilders Anwyl, Countryside, Linden, Macbryde and Redrow attended along with housing association Magenta Living and the Homes and Communities Agency.

Mr Farrow added: “Gaining insight from those creating our new homes about why they chose to build in Ellesmere Port was really positive.

“They understand it’s a great place to live with superb links to nearby towns and cities and appreciate it offers excellent value for money particularly for first time buyers and families.

“We also asked for feedback on any challenges they face while attracting new home buyers in order to really understand how we can assist them to market their homes and the town as a whole to potential homeowners.

“It was very beneficial to all get together in one room to share knowledge and ideas for how we can really put Ellesmere Port on the map.

“We’ll be forging ahead with the campaign with a host of new information to draw on.”

One thousand new homes are already under way on sites in Ellesmere Port and a further 1,150 to be built before 2020.

Sian Pitt, head of sales for Linden Homes North West, one of the house builders to choose Ellesmere Port as the location for a new development, said: “We’ll be building 40 new homes for open market sale at Chase Park at the former greyhound stadium site on Thornton Road and hope to release the homes for sale in spring next year.

“We’ve already received lots of interest in the development as the location represents excellent value for money and is ideal for commuters. Ellesmere Port is a great place to live with a terrific sense of community.

“We’re really pleased to lend our support to The Port’s the Place campaign and plan to utilise the positive material that is being produced to assist with our own marketing activities.”

West Midlands based Sanctuary Homes also has 56 new properties being developed on the stadium site which are available to buy outright, rent or through a flexible shared ownership scheme.

Laura Gilling of Marketing Cheshire, said: “As the internet is the starting point of the vast majority of property searches much of our campaign will be delivered in the form of new online and social content.

“We’ve already created a short film with 10 reasons to live in Ellesmere Port that shines a positive spotlight on the area. This can be used by house builders on their own websites as well as in sales centres.

“We look forward to maintaining a dialogue with housing providers throughout the campaign and sharing ideas and new material to raise the profile of the town to those already living here as well as people moving from further afield.”

To view the 10 reasons to live in Ellesmere Port film visit marketingcheshire.co.uk/the-ports-the-place.

For more information on why The Port’s the Place log on to www.ellesmereportdevelopment.co.uk and visit the Place to Live.