Rough sleepers are being warned to stay away from Chester shot tower site ahead of its upcoming demolition.

A tent was reportedly found inside the derelict leadworks buildings after crews moved in with their heavy machinery.

Richmond Court homeless hostel have warned it poses ‘a serious risk to life’ to anyone who enters.

A letter from operators Foundation Enterprises’ service manager John Marsland has been circulated among those staying at the facility.

It read: “We have today received a call from the demolitions team at the Shot Tower opposite Waitrose.

“They are due to have heavy machinery begin demolishing the buildings and today found a tent pitched on the site.

“This appeared sometime this afternoon.

“The site manager has informed us that there is a serious risk to life for anybody entering the site, either to sleep rough or as a meeting place to drink alcohol.”

The letter goes on to advise people to pass the message on and anyone who is found at the shot tower will be reported to the police ‘for their own safety’.

While the historic grade-II listed shot tower will be retained, the site is due to be converted into 65 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms.

It will eventually feature nine apartments in the shot tower itself and 56 flats in newly built wings.

Designs for the flat’s modern interior were revealed this week.

The lead works officially closed in 2001 when lead engineering specialists Calder relocated to Jupiter Drive on Chester West Employment Park.

The 18th century tower was damaged by a fire started by electrical cable in December 2015.

A £15m plan to regenerate the site was approved last August, with work soon to get under way.

